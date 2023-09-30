CONFÉRENCE : L’ÉCO-ANXIÉTÉ : GÉNÉRATION «NO FUTUR» ? 5 Place des Tissages Provenchères-et-Colroy, 30 septembre 2023, Provenchères-et-Colroy.

Provenchères-et-Colroy,Vosges

Dans le cadre des animations décentralisées du Festival International de Géographie.

Avec Boris LEBEAU, maître de conférences, Philippe PELLETIER, géographe.

L’éco-anxiété, qui toucherait près d’un jeune sur deux, est symptomatique de la façon dont est pensé notre rapport au monde et la représentation que l’on s’en fait. Quelle place la géographie doit-elle jouer dans un paysage scientifique dominé par la globalisation des problèmes et leurs effets anxiogènes ? Ces angoisses sont-elles vectrices d’une nouvelle politisation du monde ? Ces questions seront abordées à partir de la parole d’étudiants en Master.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-30 11:00:00 fin : 2023-09-30 12:00:00. 0 EUR.

5 Place des Tissages Centre Socio-culturel

Provenchères-et-Colroy 88490 Vosges Grand Est



As part of the Festival International de Géographie’s decentralized events.

With Boris LEBEAU, lecturer, Philippe PELLETIER, geographer.

Eco-anxiety, which affects almost one young person in two, is symptomatic of the way we think about our relationship with the world and the way we represent it. What role should geography play in a scientific landscape dominated by the globalization of problems and their anxiety-provoking effects? Are these anxieties conducive to a new politicization of the world? These questions will be addressed in the words of Master?s students.

En el marco de los actos descentralizados del Festival Internacional de Geografía.

Con Boris LEBEAU, conferenciante, Philippe PELLETIER, geógrafo.

La eco-ansiedad, que afecta a casi un joven de cada dos, es sintomática de la manera en que pensamos nuestra relación con el mundo y cómo nos lo representamos. ¿Qué papel debe desempeñar la geografía en un panorama científico dominado por la globalización de los problemas y sus efectos ansiógenos? ¿Dan lugar estas ansiedades a una nueva politización del mundo? Estas cuestiones serán abordadas por los estudiantes del Máster.

Im Rahmen der dezentralisierten Animationen des Internationalen Geographiefestivals.

Mit Boris LEBEAU, Dozent, Philippe PELLETIER, Geograph.

Die Öko-Angst, von der fast jeder zweite Jugendliche betroffen sein soll, ist symptomatisch für die Art und Weise, wie unsere Beziehung zur Welt und die Vorstellung, die wir uns von ihr machen, gedacht wird. Welchen Platz sollte die Geographie in einer wissenschaftlichen Landschaft einnehmen, die von der Globalisierung der Probleme und ihren angstauslösenden Auswirkungen beherrscht wird? Führen diese Ängste zu einer neuen Politisierung der Welt? Diese Fragen werden anhand der Aussagen von Masterstudenten erörtert.

