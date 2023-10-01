CULTIVEZ LE CALME ET LA CLARTÉ 5 Place de la Mairie Saint-Jean-de-Fos
Cultivez le calme et la clarté lors de l’atelier de peinture de David Rycroft à Saint-Jean-de-Fos.
2023-10-01 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-01 13:00:00. EUR.
Cultivate calm and clarity at David Rycroft’s painting workshop in Saint-Jean-de-Fos
Cultive la calma y la claridad en el taller de pintura de David Rycroft en Saint-Jean-de-Fos
Kultivieren Sie Ruhe und Klarheit beim Malworkshop von David Rycroft in Saint-Jean-de-Fos
Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT