Concert : LE BOIS BLEU Jazz-électro, cordes et vents… 5 Place de la Liberté Saint-Cyprien, 13 octobre 2023, Saint-Cyprien.

Saint-Cyprien,Dordogne

Le nouvel album du trio Le Bois Bleu offre une musique résolument nomade. Un album live qui joue sur la tension entre le son ancestral de l’oud et un traitement contemporain jazz-électro. Un paysage virtuel, véritable carnet de voyage sonore.

2023-10-13 fin : 2023-10-13 . .

5 Place de la Liberté

Saint-Cyprien 24220 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The new album from Le Bois Bleu trio offers a resolutely nomadic musical experience. A live album that plays on the tension between the ancestral sound of the oud and a contemporary jazz-electro treatment. A virtual landscape, a veritable sonic travel diary

El nuevo álbum del trío Le Bois Bleu ofrece una experiencia musical decididamente nómada. Un álbum en directo que juega con la tensión entre el sonido ancestral del laúd y un tratamiento jazz-electro contemporáneo. Un paisaje virtual, un auténtico diario de viaje sonoro

Das neue Album des Trios Le Bois Bleu bietet eine ausgesprochen nomadische Musik. Ein Live-Album, das mit der Spannung zwischen dem uralten Klang der Oud und einer zeitgenössischen Jazz-Elektro-Bearbeitung spielt. Eine virtuelle Landschaft, ein echtes akustisches Reisetagebuch

Mise à jour le 2023-09-11 par Périgord Noir Vallée Dordogne