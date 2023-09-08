LIVRE SUR LA PLACE – MAGGIE O’FARRELL 5 Pl. de la Carrière Nancy, 8 septembre 2023, Nancy.

Après l’immense succès de Hamnet, lauréat entre autres du Women’s prize pour la fiction 2020, l’autrice irlandaise nous entraîne cette fois dans la Renaissance italienne pour nous raconter l’histoire de Lucrèce de Médicis, mariée à quinze ans au duc Alfonso, homme terrifiant et violent. Roman d’une femme bouleversante qui va trouver sa liberté malgré tout. Maggie O’Farrell confirme ici son talent avec une écriture admirable et lumineuse.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-08 17:00:00 fin : 2023-09-08 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

5 Pl. de la Carrière

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



After the huge success of Hamnet, winner of the Women?s prize for fiction 2020, the Irish author takes us this time to the Italian Renaissance to tell us the story of Lucrezia de Medici, married at fifteen to Duke Alfonso, a terrifying and violent man. The story of a deeply moving woman who finds her freedom in spite of everything. Maggie O?Farrell confirms her talent here with her admirable, luminous writing.

Tras el enorme éxito de Hamnet, ganadora del Premio Femenino de Narrativa en 2020, esta vez la autora irlandesa nos traslada al Renacimiento italiano para contarnos la historia de Lucrecia de Médicis, casada a los quince años con el duque Alfonso, un hombre aterrador y violento. Esta es la historia de una mujer profundamente conmovedora que encuentra su libertad a pesar de todo. Maggie O’Farrell confirma aquí su talento con una escritura admirable y luminosa.

Nach dem großen Erfolg von Hamnet, das unter anderem mit dem Women’s Prize for Fiction 2020 ausgezeichnet wurde, entführt uns die irische Autorin dieses Mal in die italienische Renaissance und erzählt uns die Geschichte von Lucrezia de’ Medici, die mit 15 Jahren mit dem Herzog Alfonso, einem furchterregenden und gewalttätigen Mann, verheiratet wird. Ein Roman über eine erschütternde Frau, die trotz allem ihre Freiheit finden wird. Maggie O’Farrell bestätigt hier ihr Talent mit einem bewundernswerten und leuchtenden Schreibstil.

