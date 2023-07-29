Caves ouvertes Geoffrey de Noüel 5 Lieu-dit La Peuvrie Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine, 29 juillet 2023, Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine.

Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine,Indre-et-Loire

Outre les vins biologiques de Geoffrey de Noüel, seront proposés à la vente des produits du terroir de qualité, avec de nombreux producteurs. Une restauration sera disponible sur place le midi avec les pizzas in teglia et focaccias cuites au feu de bois !.

Samedi 2023-07-29 10:00:00 fin : 2023-07-29 19:00:00. .

5 Lieu-dit La Peuvrie

Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine 37800 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



In addition to Geoffrey de Noüel’s organic wines, you’ll be able to buy quality local produce from a host of producers. Catering will be available on site at lunchtime, with wood-fired pizzas in teglia and focaccias!

Además de los vinos ecológicos de Geoffrey de Noüel, se venderá una amplia gama de productos locales de calidad. A la hora del almuerzo habrá servicio de catering in situ, con pizzas en teglia y focaccias cocinadas al fuego de leña

Neben den biologischen Weinen von Geoffrey de Noüel werden hochwertige Produkte aus der Region von zahlreichen Produzenten zum Verkauf angeboten. Mittags gibt es vor Ort ein Catering mit Pizzas in teglia und Focaccias, die im Holzofen gebacken werden!

