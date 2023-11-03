Atelier « Patrimoine et Photographie » 5 Le Château Carneville, 3 novembre 2023, Carneville.

Carneville,Manche

Un atelier « Patrimoine et Photographie », c’est quoi ?

C’est une autre façon de découvrir le patrimoine du Cotentin, de partager un moment convivial tout en apprenant des notions de photographie. Comprend une visite guidée, un goûter et un atelier Photographie qui s’adresse aux amateurs de photographie débutants voulant apprendre à photographier en extérieur. Inscription obligatoire sur le site internet www.lesodysseesdangel.com (avant le mercredi 1er octobre minuit)..

2023-11-03 13:00:00 fin : 2023-11-03 17:00:00. .

5 Le Château

Carneville 50330 Manche Normandie



What is a « Heritage and Photography » workshop?

It’s another way of discovering the Cotentin region’s heritage, sharing a convivial moment while learning about photography. Includes a guided tour, a snack and a photography workshop for beginners who want to learn how to photograph outdoors. Registration required on www.lesodysseesdangel.com (before midnight Wednesday October 1).

¿Qué es un taller « Patrimonio y Fotografía »?

Es otra forma de descubrir el patrimonio de la región de Cotentin, compartiendo un momento de convivencia mientras se aprende fotografía. Incluye una visita guiada, un aperitivo y un taller de fotografía para fotógrafos principiantes que quieran aprender a fotografiar al aire libre. Es necesario inscribirse en www.lesodysseesdangel.com (antes de la medianoche del miércoles 1 de octubre).

Was ist ein Workshop « Kulturerbe und Fotografie »?

Es ist eine andere Art, das Kulturerbe der Region Cotentin zu entdecken, einen geselligen Moment zu verbringen und gleichzeitig etwas über Fotografie zu lernen. Umfasst eine Führung, einen Imbiss und einen Fotografie-Workshop, der sich an unerfahrene Fotografie-Liebhaber richtet, die lernen möchten, im Freien zu fotografieren. Anmeldung über die Website www.lesodysseesdangel.com erforderlich (bis Mittwoch, den 1. Oktober um Mitternacht).

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche