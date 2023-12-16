Atelier Foie Gras mi-cuit basse T° 5 Kertitry 44350 St molf St molf, 16 décembre 2023, St molf.

Atelier Foie Gras mi-cuit basse T° Samedi 16 décembre, 10h00 5 Kertitry 44350 St molf Atelier: 75

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2023-12-16T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-16T12:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2023-12-16T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-16T12:00:00+01:00

Dans le prolongement des saveurs d’octobre, j’organise cet atelier où vous aurez l’opportunité d’apprendre à préparer votre foie gras de Noel.

Le budget pour cet atelier est de 75€ incluant la fourniture d’une foie gras frais (6/8 pers), la dégustation d’un foie gras mi-cuit accompagné d’un muscat grenache.

5 Kertitry 44350 St molf 5 Kertitry 44350 St molf St molf 44350 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 09 86 54 38 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « jctouze@lbdmarais.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaladedesmarais.com/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/atelier-foie-gras-mi-cuit-basse-t-st-molf.html »}]

LOISIRS Y|BALADEMARAIS|ATELIERCUISINE