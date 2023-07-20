Afterwork musical au Château Grand Corbin 5 Grand Corbin Saint-Émilion, 20 juillet 2023, Saint-Émilion.

Saint-Émilion,Gironde

Afterwork musical, le jeudi 20 juillet, au Château Grand Corbin à Saint-Emilion,

Dès 18h, nous vous proposons un début de soirée rythmée par le talentueux trio « All Swing ».

Au programme : du jazz swing et manouche, dégustation de vin, burger avec l’Apostrophe Food Truck, des discussions entre amis sur les transats… bref une fin de journée réussie.

Le tarif comprend 2 verres de vin (Charmes de Grand Corbin et Château Grand Corbin) et un cornet de fromage/saucisson proposé par notre partenaire 17.45.

Inscription conseillée.

2023-07-20 fin : 2023-07-20 . .

5 Grand Corbin Château Grand Corbin

Saint-Émilion 33330 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Musical afterwork, Thursday July 20, at Château Grand Corbin in Saint-Emilion,

Starting at 6pm, the talented trio « All Swing » will get the evening off to a great start.

On the program: swing and gypsy jazz, wine tasting, burger with the Apostrophe Food Truck, chats with friends on deckchairs? in short, a successful end to the day.

Price includes 2 glasses of wine (Charmes de Grand Corbin and Château Grand Corbin) and a cheese/sausage cone from our partner 17.45.

Registration recommended

Afterwork musical el jueves 20 de julio en el Château Grand Corbin de Saint-Emilion,

A partir de las 18.00 horas, el talentoso trío « All Swing » pondrá ritmo a la velada.

En el programa: swing y jazz gitano, degustación de vinos, hamburguesa con el Apostrophe Food Truck, charla con los amigos en las tumbonas… en resumen, un final de jornada de éxito.

El precio incluye 2 copas de vino (Charmes de Grand Corbin y Château Grand Corbin) y un cucurucho de queso/salchicha de nuestro socio 17.45.

Inscripción recomendada

Musikalisches Afterwork am Donnerstag, den 20. Juli, im Château Grand Corbin in Saint-Emilion,

Ab 18 Uhr bieten wir Ihnen einen rhythmischen Auftakt des Abends mit dem talentierten Trio « All Swing ».

Auf dem Programm stehen Swing- und Gypsy-Jazz, Weinproben, Burger mit dem Apostrophe Food Truck, Gespräche mit Freunden auf den Liegestühlen? kurzum ein gelungener Abschluss des Tages.

Der Preis beinhaltet 2 Gläser Wein (Charmes de Grand Corbin und Château Grand Corbin) und eine Käse-/Wursttüte, die von unserem Partner 17.45 Uhr angeboten wird.

Anmeldung empfohlen

Mise à jour le 2023-07-11 par OT Saint-Emilion