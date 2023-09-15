FESTIVAL T’AS PAS 5 MINUTES ? 5 bis Rue de Leurande Nettancourt, 15 septembre 2023, Nettancourt.

Nettancourt,Meuse

5ème édition de ce festival d’arts de rue dédié aux formes courtes et entresorts.

La journée : spectacles, déambulations, marché des créateurs et autres surprises. Le soir : concerts ! Buvette et restauration sur place.

Une dizaine de compagnies accueillies, pour des spectacles tout au long de la journée, ainsi qu’un marché d’artisans et créateurs locaux, et des concerts les soirs. Possibilité de camper sur place !

Entrée sur le site gratuite, 2,5€ par spectacle, animations et concerts gratuits. Tout public.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-15 18:00:00 fin : 2023-09-15 . 0 EUR.

5 bis Rue de Leurande Le Cabagnol

Nettancourt 55800 Meuse Grand Est



5th edition of this street arts festival dedicated to short forms and entresorts.

Daytime: shows, strolls, creators’ market and other surprises. In the evening: concerts! Refreshments and catering on site.

A dozen companies will be on hand for shows throughout the day, as well as a market of local artisans and creators, and evening concerts. Camping available on site!

Free admission to the site, 2.5? per show, free entertainment and concerts. Open to all.

5ª edición de este festival de artes de calle dedicado a las formas cortas y los entresijos.

Durante el día: espectáculos, paseos, mercado de artistas y otras sorpresas. Por la noche: ¡conciertos! Refrescos y comida in situ.

Una decena de compañías actuarán durante todo el día, así como un mercado de artesanos y creadores locales, y conciertos por la noche. Posibilidad de acampar in situ

Entrada gratuita al recinto, 2,5? por espectáculo, animaciones y conciertos gratuitos. Abierto a todos.

5. Ausgabe dieses Straßenkunstfestivals, das kurzen Formen und Zwischenspielen gewidmet ist.

Tagsüber: Aufführungen, Umzüge, Markt der Kunstschaffenden und andere Überraschungen. Am Abend: Konzerte! Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

Etwa zehn Compagnien sind hier zu Gast und bieten den ganzen Tag über Aufführungen, einen Markt mit lokalen Kunsthandwerkern und Kreativen sowie abends Konzerte an. Möglichkeit, vor Ort zu campen!

Eintritt zum Gelände frei, 2,5 ? pro Aufführung, Animationen und Konzerte kostenlos. Für alle Altersgruppen.

