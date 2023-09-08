Exposition photographique : En montgolfière ! 5 avenue Eugène Buissonnet Saint-Vallier, 8 septembre 2023, Saint-Vallier.

Saint-Vallier,Drôme

En sa qualité d’équipier au sol, Bruno Jurion, photographe amateur, assiste l’aérostier Hervé Martin en capturant de magnifiques images.Présence du photographe le samedi 23 septembre à 10h et à 15h..

2023-09-08 fin : 2023-09-30

Médiathèque Départementale

Saint-Vallier 26240 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



As a ground crew member, Bruno Jurion, amateur photographer, assists balloonist Hervé Martin by capturing some magnificent images.10am and 3pm on Saturday September 23.

Como miembro del equipo de tierra, Bruno Jurion, fotógrafo aficionado, ayudará al globero Hervé Martin captando magníficas imágenes el sábado 23 de septiembre a las 10.00 y a las 15.00 horas.

Der Amateurfotograf Bruno Jurion unterstützt als Bodenpersonal den Ballonfahrer Hervé Martin, indem er wunderschöne Bilder einfängt. Der Fotograf ist am Samstag, den 23. September, um 10 Uhr und um 15 Uhr anwesend.

