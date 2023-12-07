Téléthon 5 Allée Jean Barthet Nay, 7 décembre 2023, Nay.

Nay,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Los Sautaprats organisent des journées pour le téléthon !

Au programme:

17h00 – 18h00 : trampoline mini pouss (4ans et demi, 6ans)

19h30 – 20h30 : circuit training adultes.

5 Allée Jean Barthet Los Sautaprats

Nay 64800 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Los Sautaprats organize days for the telethon!

On the program:

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm: mini pouss trampoline (4 and a half, 6 years)

7:30 – 8:30 pm: adult circuit training

¡Los Sautaprats organizan unas jornadas para el telemaratón!

En el programa

17.00 – 18.00 h: mini trampolín de empuje (4 años y medio, 6 años)

19.30 – 20.30: entrenamiento en circuito para adultos

Los Sautaprats organisieren Tage für den Telethon!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

17:00 – 18:00 Uhr: Mini-Trampolin Push (4,5 und 6 Jahre)

19.30 – 20.30 Uhr: Zirkeltraining für Erwachsene

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire du Pays de Nay