Téléthon 5 Allée Jean Barthet Nay
Téléthon 5 Allée Jean Barthet Nay, 7 décembre 2023, Nay.
Nay,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Los Sautaprats organisent des journées pour le téléthon !
Au programme:
17h00 – 18h00 : trampoline mini pouss (4ans et demi, 6ans)
19h30 – 20h30 : circuit training adultes.
2023-12-07 fin : 2023-12-07 20:30:00. .
5 Allée Jean Barthet Los Sautaprats
Nay 64800 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Los Sautaprats organize days for the telethon!
On the program:
5:00 pm – 6:00 pm: mini pouss trampoline (4 and a half, 6 years)
7:30 – 8:30 pm: adult circuit training
¡Los Sautaprats organizan unas jornadas para el telemaratón!
En el programa
17.00 – 18.00 h: mini trampolín de empuje (4 años y medio, 6 años)
19.30 – 20.30: entrenamiento en circuito para adultos
Los Sautaprats organisieren Tage für den Telethon!
Auf dem Programm stehen:
17:00 – 18:00 Uhr: Mini-Trampolin Push (4,5 und 6 Jahre)
19.30 – 20.30 Uhr: Zirkeltraining für Erwachsene
Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire du Pays de Nay