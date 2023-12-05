Téléthon 5 Allée Jean Barthet Nay, 5 décembre 2023, Nay.

Nay,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Los Sautaprats organisent des journées pour le téléthon !

Au programme:

10h00 – 12h00 : handisport santé

18h00 – 19h30 : tumbling enfants

19h30 – 20h30 : trampoline adulte

19h30 – 20h30 : circuit training.

2023-12-05 fin : 2023-12-05 20:30:00

5 Allée Jean Barthet Los Sautaprats

Nay 64800 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Los Sautaprats organize days for the telethon!

On the program:

10h00 – 12h00 : handisport health

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm: children’s tumbling

7.30pm – 8.30pm: adult trampoline

7.30pm – 8.30pm: circuit training

¡Los Sautaprats organizan unas jornadas para el telemaratón!

En el programa

10.00 – 12.00 h: handisport saludable

18.00 – 19.30: volteretas para niños

19.30 – 20.30: trampolín adultos

19.30 h – 20.30 h: entrenamiento en circuito

Los Sautaprats organisieren Tage für den Telethon!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

10.00 – 12.00 Uhr: Gesundheitssport für Behinderte

18.00 – 19.30 Uhr: Tumbling für Kinder

19.30 – 20.30 Uhr: Trampolin für Erwachsene

19.30 – 20.30 Uhr: Zirkeltraining

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire du Pays de Nay