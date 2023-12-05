Téléthon 5 Allée Jean Barthet Nay
Téléthon 5 Allée Jean Barthet Nay, 5 décembre 2023, Nay.
Nay,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Los Sautaprats organisent des journées pour le téléthon !
Au programme:
10h00 – 12h00 : handisport santé
18h00 – 19h30 : tumbling enfants
19h30 – 20h30 : trampoline adulte
19h30 – 20h30 : circuit training.
2023-12-05 fin : 2023-12-05 20:30:00. .
5 Allée Jean Barthet Los Sautaprats
Nay 64800 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Los Sautaprats organize days for the telethon!
On the program:
10h00 – 12h00 : handisport health
6:00 pm – 7:30 pm: children’s tumbling
7.30pm – 8.30pm: adult trampoline
7.30pm – 8.30pm: circuit training
¡Los Sautaprats organizan unas jornadas para el telemaratón!
En el programa
10.00 – 12.00 h: handisport saludable
18.00 – 19.30: volteretas para niños
19.30 – 20.30: trampolín adultos
19.30 h – 20.30 h: entrenamiento en circuito
Los Sautaprats organisieren Tage für den Telethon!
Auf dem Programm stehen:
10.00 – 12.00 Uhr: Gesundheitssport für Behinderte
18.00 – 19.30 Uhr: Tumbling für Kinder
19.30 – 20.30 Uhr: Trampolin für Erwachsene
19.30 – 20.30 Uhr: Zirkeltraining
Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par Office de Tourisme Communautaire du Pays de Nay