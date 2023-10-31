SOIRÉE CONCERT HALLOWEEN À LA MINUTE BLONDE 5 Allée du Pont Noget Fontenay-le-Comte, 31 octobre 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte.

Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée

Le 31 Octobre, venez vous éclater sur un double concert avec Acid Rain et Carbone qui seront là pour vous offrir un show terrifiant !.

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 . .

5 Allée du Pont Noget Bar La Minute Blonde

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



On October 31, come and enjoy a double concert with Acid Rain and Carbone, who will be on hand to put on a terrifying show!

El 31 de octubre, venga a disfrutar de un doble concierto con Acid Rain y Carbone, ¡que ofrecerán un espectáculo terrorífico!

Am 31. Oktober könnt ihr euch bei einem Doppelkonzert mit Acid Rain und Carbone austoben, die euch eine furchterregende Show bieten werden!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-22 par Vendée Expansion