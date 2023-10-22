Grand vide-bibliothèque à l’Orangerie 5 Allée de l’Orangerie La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Dimanche 22 octobre Orangerie de La Mothe Saint-Héray.
Venez vendre les livres qui encombrent vos étagères et venez en dénicher de nouveaux à petit prix.
Gratuit pour les visiteurs 9h 18h
Inscription en tant que vendeur : 06 60 93 23 36 adjoint3@lamothe79800.fr.
5 Allée de l’Orangerie
La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Big library sale
Sunday October 22 Orangerie de La Mothe Saint-Héray.
Come and sell the books cluttering your shelves, and find new ones at low prices.
Free for visitors 9am – 6pm
Vendor registration: 06 60 93 23 36 adjoint3@lamothe79800.fr
Gran venta de la biblioteca
Domingo 22 de octubre Orangerie de La Mothe Saint-Héray.
Venga a vender los libros que abarrotan sus estanterías y encuentre otros nuevos a bajo precio.
Gratuito para los visitantes de 9.00 a 18.00 h
Inscripción de vendedores: 06 60 93 23 36 adjoint3@lamothe79800.fr
Große Leerung der Bibliothek
Sonntag, 22. Oktober Orangerie von La Mothe Saint-Héray.
Verkaufen Sie die Bücher, die Ihre Regale verstopfen, und stöbern Sie neue Bücher zu kleinen Preisen auf.
Kostenlos für Besucher 9h 18h
Anmeldung als Verkäufer: 06 60 93 23 36 adjoint3@lamothe79800.fr
Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par OT Pays Mellois