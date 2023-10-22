Grand vide-bibliothèque à l’Orangerie 5 Allée de l’Orangerie La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 22 octobre 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres

Grand vide-bibliothèque

Dimanche 22 octobre Orangerie de La Mothe Saint-Héray.

Venez vendre les livres qui encombrent vos étagères et venez en dénicher de nouveaux à petit prix.

Gratuit pour les visiteurs 9h 18h

Inscription en tant que vendeur : 06 60 93 23 36 adjoint3@lamothe79800.fr.

2023-10-22 fin : 2023-10-22 . EUR.

5 Allée de l’Orangerie

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Big library sale

Sunday October 22 Orangerie de La Mothe Saint-Héray.

Come and sell the books cluttering your shelves, and find new ones at low prices.

Free for visitors 9am – 6pm

Vendor registration: 06 60 93 23 36 adjoint3@lamothe79800.fr

Gran venta de la biblioteca

Domingo 22 de octubre Orangerie de La Mothe Saint-Héray.

Venga a vender los libros que abarrotan sus estanterías y encuentre otros nuevos a bajo precio.

Gratuito para los visitantes de 9.00 a 18.00 h

Inscripción de vendedores: 06 60 93 23 36 adjoint3@lamothe79800.fr

Große Leerung der Bibliothek

Sonntag, 22. Oktober Orangerie von La Mothe Saint-Héray.

Verkaufen Sie die Bücher, die Ihre Regale verstopfen, und stöbern Sie neue Bücher zu kleinen Preisen auf.

Kostenlos für Besucher 9h 18h

Anmeldung als Verkäufer: 06 60 93 23 36 adjoint3@lamothe79800.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par OT Pays Mellois