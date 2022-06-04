4ÈME SALON DU BIEN-ÊTRE DE PLOMBIÈRES-LES-BAINS Plombières-les-Bains Plombières-les-Bains
4ème Salon du Bien-être de Plombières-Les-Bains
Édition dédiée aux fleurs et au flower power!
50 artisans, producteurs et professionnels du bien-être
Entrée libre et gratuite pour tous
Des animations tout au long du week-end
Petite restauration (healthy) sur place
+33 6 31 61 61 49 https://plombieres-nature.fr/
Association PLOMBIERES NATURE
