Plombières-les-Bains Vosges Plombières-les-Bains 4ème Salon du Bien-être de Plombières-Les-Bains

Édition dédiée aux fleurs et au flower power!

50 artisans, producteurs et professionnels du bien-être

Entrée libre et gratuite pour tous

Des animations tout au long du week-end

Petite restauration (healthy) sur place +33 6 31 61 61 49 https://plombieres-nature.fr/ Association PLOMBIERES NATURE

