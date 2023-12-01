CONCERT « GUEULE DE LOUVE » 4B Rue du Maréchal Foch Badonviller, 1 décembre 2023, Badonviller.

Badonviller,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Concert par marc Goujot et Laurence Duchesne pour la sortie de leur album.

Entrée libre.

Informations auprès de la MJC au 06 49 46 61 49. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-01 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-01 . 0 EUR.

4B Rue du Maréchal Foch Espace Culture et Loisirs

Badonviller 54540 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Concert by Marc Goujot and Laurence Duchesne for the release of their album.

Free admission.

Information from the MJC on 06 49 46 61 49

Concierto de Marc Goujot y Laurence Duchesne con motivo del lanzamiento de su álbum.

Entrada gratuita.

Información en el MJC: 06 49 46 61 49

Konzert von marc Goujot und Laurence Duchesne anlässlich der Veröffentlichung ihres Albums.

Der Eintritt ist frei.

Informationen bei der MJC unter 06 49 46 61 49

