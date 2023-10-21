THEATRE – MIRACLE AU COUVENT DE SAINTE-MARIE-JEANNE 4B Rue du Maréchal Foch Badonviller, 21 octobre 2023, Badonviller.

Badonviller,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Pièce de théâtre par la troupe des Nuits d’Angomont au bénéfice de l’école primaire du Haut-Jardinet.

Pièce de JR Martinez, adaptation et mise en scène de Philippe Miot.

Informations et réservations au 06 65 71 37 71.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-21 21:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 . 4 EUR.

4B Rue du Maréchal Foch Espace culture et loisirs

Badonviller 54540 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Play by the Nuits d’Angomont troupe in aid of the Haut-Jardinet elementary school.

Play by JR Martinez, adapted and directed by Philippe Miot.

Information and reservations on 06 65 71 37 71.

Obra de teatro de la compañía Nuits d’Angomont en beneficio de la escuela primaria Haut-Jardinet.

Obra de JR Martinez, adaptada y dirigida por Philippe Miot.

Información y reservas en el 06 65 71 37 71.

Theaterstück der Truppe « Les Nuits d’Angomont » zugunsten der Grundschule Haut-Jardinet.

Stück von JR Martinez, Bearbeitung und Inszenierung von Philippe Miot.

Informationen und Reservierungen unter 06 65 71 37 71.

