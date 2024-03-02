ISAAC DELUSION 49 Rue des Martyrs Joué-lès-Tours, 2 mars 2024, Joué-lès-Tours.

Joué-lès-Tours,Indre-et-Loire

Après 3 ans de silence, Isaac Delusion revient avec un quatrième album. Pour la toute première fois de son histoire, le projet s’est ouvert à des musiciens et producteurs extérieurs au groupe pour finaliser ce 4ème opus..

Samedi 2024-03-02 19:30:00 fin : 2024-03-02 . 20 EUR.

49 Rue des Martyrs

Joué-lès-Tours 37300 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



After 3 years of silence, Isaac Delusion is back with a fourth album. For the very first time in its history, the project has opened up to musicians and producers from outside the group to finalize this 4th opus.

Después de 3 años de silencio, Isaac Delusion vuelve con un cuarto álbum. Por primera vez en su historia, el proyecto se ha abierto a músicos y productores ajenos al grupo para ultimar esta 4ª obra.

Nach drei Jahren Stille meldet sich Isaac Delusion mit einem vierten Album zurück. Zum ersten Mal in seiner Geschichte hat das Projekt Musiker und Produzenten von außerhalb der Band eingeladen, um das vierte Album fertig zu stellen.

