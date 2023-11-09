CASH SAVAGE AND THE LAST DRINKS + MYBODYHORSE & THE DISFORTUNE TELLER 49 Rue des Martyrs Joué-lès-Tours, 9 novembre 2023, Joué-lès-Tours.

Joué-lès-Tours,Indre-et-Loire

Cash Savage a passé la dernière décennie à faire du rock avec son groupe : The Last Drinks. MyBodyHorse revendique un blues punk survolté, habité par les fantômes d’un rock’n’roll jadis flamboyant ..

Jeudi 2023-11-09 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-09 . 5 EUR.

49 Rue des Martyrs

Joué-lès-Tours 37300 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Cash Savage has spent the last decade rocking out with his band The Last Drinks. MyBodyHorse’s claim to fame is an overdriven blues punk, inhabited by the ghosts of a once-flamboyant rock’n’roll .

Cash Savage se ha pasado la última década rockeando con su banda The Last Drinks. MyBodyHorse es un blues punk exagerado, habitado por los fantasmas de un rock’n’roll antaño extravagante.

Cash Savage hat das letzte Jahrzehnt damit verbracht, mit seiner Band zu rocken: The Last Drinks. MyBodyHorse bekennt sich zu einem überdrehten Blues-Punk, der von den Geistern des einstmals flammenden Rock’n’Roll bewohnt wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par ADT 37