Archi-rallye 48 Rue Victor Hugo, 25 avril 2023, Rouen.

Rouen recèle plein de trésors architecturaux de diverses époques, des bâtiments remarquables et du quotidien.

Pars à la chasse et récolte-les ! Tu seras accompagné de curieux architectes qui, si tu complètes ta mission, accepteront de te donner leurs propres trésors qu’ils gardent jalousement.

Rdv au Forum, 48 rue Victor Hugo, 76000 Rouen

Atelier réservé aux enfants de 6 à 9 ans le mardi et de 10 à 13 ans le mercredi

Durée : 3h

Par : Léa Quénet, architecte D.E.

Tarifs : 15€ / 10€ pour les adhérents

Nombre de place limité Inscription obligatoire : 02 35 03 40 31.

Mardi 2023-04-25 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-26 17:00:00. .

48 Rue Victor Hugo

Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Rouen is full of architectural treasures from various eras, remarkable buildings and everyday life.

Go on a hunt and collect them! You will be accompanied by curious architects who, if you complete your mission, will agree to give you their own jealously guarded treasures.

Meeting point at the Forum, 48 rue Victor Hugo, 76000 Rouen

Workshop reserved for children from 6 to 9 years old on Tuesday and from 10 to 13 years old on Wednesday

Duration: 3 hours

By: Léa Quénet, architect D.E.

Price : 15? / 10? for members

Limited number of places Registration required: 02 35 03 40 31

Ruán está llena de tesoros arquitectónicos de distintas épocas, edificios notables y vida cotidiana.

¡Salga a la caza y recójalos! Le acompañarán curiosos arquitectos que, si completa su misión, accederán a entregarle sus propios tesoros celosamente guardados.

Punto de encuentro en el Forum, 48 rue Victor Hugo, 76000 Rouen

Taller reservado a niños de 6 a 9 años el martes y de 10 a 13 años el miércoles

Duración: 3 horas

A cargo de: Léa Quénet, arquitecta D.E.

Precio: 15? / 10? para los socios

Número de plazas limitado Inscripción obligatoria: 02 35 03 40 31

Rouen birgt viele architektonische Schätze aus verschiedenen Epochen, bemerkenswerte Gebäude und Alltagsgegenstände.

Gehe auf die Jagd und sammle sie! Du wirst von neugierigen Architekten begleitet, die, wenn du deine Mission erfolgreich abschließt, bereit sind, dir ihre eigenen Schätze zu geben, die sie eifersüchtig bewachen.

Treffpunkt: Forum, 48 rue Victor Hugo, 76000 Rouen

Workshop nur für Kinder von 6 bis 9 Jahren am Dienstag und von 10 bis 13 Jahren am Mittwoch

Dauer: 3 Std

Von: Léa Quénet, Architektin D.E.

Preis: 15 ? / 10 ? für Mitglieder

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen Anmeldung erforderlich: 02 35 03 40 31

