CINÉ-ÉCHANGE : CES PLEURS QUI NOUS LIENT 48 rue Sainte Cécile Mirecourt, 27 novembre 2023, Mirecourt.

Mirecourt,Vosges

Ciné-échange : Ces pleurs qui nous lient.

Un film de Anne Jochum.

Pourquoi un tout petit pleure-t-il ? Comment réagir et comment interpréter ses larmes ?

Le documentaire d’Anne Jochum permet, en 53 minutes, de combler cette lacune.

Le film sera suivi d’échanges avec Lydie DEGEORGES, psychologue à la MSVS de Vittel

Soirée organisée par le Relais Petite Enfance en partenariat avec la MSVS.

Réservation obligatoire auprès de l’animatrice du Relais Petit Enfance par mail ou par téléphone.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-11-27 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-27 . 0 EUR.

48 rue Sainte Cécile Cinéma le Rio

Mirecourt 88500 Vosges Grand Est



Ciné-échange: The tears that bind us.

A film by Anne Jochum.

Why does a toddler cry? How do they react, and how do we interpret their tears?

In 53 minutes, Anne Jochum?s documentary fills this gap.

The film will be followed by a discussion with Lydie DEGEORGES, psychologist at the MSVS in Vittel

Evening organized by the Relais Petite Enfance in partnership with the MSVS.

Reservations must be made with the Relais Petit Enfance coordinator by e-mail or telephone.

Ciné-échange: Las lágrimas que nos unen.

Una película de Anne Jochum.

¿Por qué llora un niño pequeño? ¿Cómo deben reaccionar y cómo deben interpretarse sus lágrimas?

El documental de 53 minutos de Anne Jochum llena este vacío.

La película irá seguida de un coloquio con Lydie DEGEORGES, psicóloga del MSVS de Vittel

Velada organizada por el Relais Petite Enfance en colaboración con el MSVS.

Las reservas deben hacerse al coordinador del Relais Petit Enfance por correo electrónico o teléfono.

Filmaustausch: Diese Tränen, die uns verbinden.

Ein Film von Anne Jochum.

Warum weint ein Kleinkind? Wie reagiert es und wie interpretiert man seine Tränen?

Der Dokumentarfilm von Anne Jochum füllt diese Lücke in 53 Minuten.

Im Anschluss an den Film besteht die Möglichkeit zum Austausch mit Lydie DEGEORGES, Psychologin an der MSVS in Vittel

Der Abend wird vom Relais Petite Enfance in Partnerschaft mit der MSVS organisiert.

Reservierung bei der Betreuerin des Relais Petit Enfance per E-Mail oder Telefon erforderlich.

