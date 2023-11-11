Prohibido Biarritz Jazz Club – Ray Layzelle Trio 48 Rue Luis Mariano Biarritz, 11 novembre 2023, Biarritz.

Biarritz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Ray Layzelle, saxophoniste (entre autres !), auteur-compositeur, promène son Jazz Funk Soul depuis son Londres natal sur toutes les scènes internationales où il collabore et s’adapte à toutes les tendances qu’il croise, passant d’un instrument à l’autre ou « jonglant » avec 2 instruments en même temps (piano et saxo !).

Fermez les yeux et vous entrerez dans son monde audacieux et libre. En trio jazz ce soir.

Concert à 19h30.

Cocktails, assiettes et planches à partager dés 18h30.

Jazz Live au Prohibido Biarritz

C’est toujours la passion du Jazz aux Docks de Biarritz.

Une décoration incroyable des planches de qualité ! un endroit cosy pour pour un speakeasy entre amis.

L’esprit du Jazz saura vous séduire.

Cocktails et restauration sur place (en supplément) ..

2023-11-11 fin : 2023-11-11 . EUR.

48 Rue Luis Mariano Prohibido

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ray Layzelle, saxophonist (among others!), songwriter and composer, takes his Jazz Funk Soul from his native London to all the international stages where he collaborates and adapts to all the trends he comes across, switching from one instrument to another or « juggling » 2 instruments at the same time (piano and sax!).

Close your eyes and you’ll enter his bold, free world. In a jazz trio tonight.

Concert at 7:30pm.

Cocktails, plates and platters to share from 6.30pm.

Jazz Live at Prohibido Biarritz

The passion for jazz is still alive at Les Docks de Biarritz.

Incredible decor, top-quality boards and a cosy spot for a speakeasy with friends.

The spirit of Jazz will seduce you.

Cocktails and catering on site (extra charge).

Ray Layzelle, saxofonista (¡entre otros!) y compositor, ha llevado su Jazz Funk Soul desde su Londres natal a todos los escenarios internacionales, donde colabora y se adapta a todas las tendencias con las que se cruza, cambiando de un instrumento a otro o haciendo ‘malabarismos’ con 2 instrumentos a la vez (¡piano y saxo!).

Cierre los ojos y entrará en su mundo audaz y libre. Esta noche en trío de jazz.

Concierto a las 19.30 h.

Cócteles, platos y fuentes para compartir a partir de las 18.30 h.

Jazz en directo en Prohibido Biarritz

El jazz sigue siendo la pasión en Les Docks de Biarritz.

Increíblemente decorado, con tablas de primera calidad, es un lugar acogedor para un speakeasy entre amigos.

El espíritu del jazz le conquistará.

Cócteles y catering in situ (cargo adicional).

Ray Layzelle, Saxophonist (unter anderem!), Songwriter und Komponist, bringt seinen Jazz Funk Soul von seinem Heimatland London auf alle internationalen Bühnen, wo er mitarbeitet, und passt sich allen Trends an, denen er begegnet, indem er von einem Instrument zum anderen wechselt oder mit zwei Instrumenten gleichzeitig « jongliert » (Klavier und Saxophon!).

Schließen Sie die Augen und Sie werden in seine kühne und freie Welt eintreten. Heute Abend im Jazz-Trio.

Konzert um 19.30 Uhr.

Cocktails, Teller und Bretter zum Teilen ab 18:30 Uhr.

Live-Jazz im Prohibido Biarritz

In Les Docks de Biarritz wird immer noch leidenschaftlich Jazz gespielt.

Eine unglaubliche Dekoration, hochwertige Platten und ein gemütlicher Ort für ein Speakeasy mit Freunden.

Der Geist des Jazz wird Sie verführen.

Cocktails und Essen vor Ort (gegen Aufpreis) .

