PRONOMADE(S)À CARBONNE 48 RUE LUCIEN CASSAGNE, 2 juin 2023, Carbonne.

Carbonne,Haute-Garonne

Le vendredi 2 juin à 21h, derrière la médiathèque de Carbonne, venez assister au spectacle proposé dans le cadre de la saison 2023 de Pronomade(s) en Haute-Garonne, en partenariat avec le service culturel de la ville de Carbonne..

2023-06-02 à ; fin : 2023-06-02 22:30:00. .

48 RUE LUCIEN CASSAGNE

Carbonne 31390 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



On Friday, June 2nd at 9pm, behind the Carbonne media library, come and see the show proposed as part of the 2023 season of Pronomade(s) in Haute-Garonne, in partnership with the cultural service of the city of Carbonne.

El viernes 2 de junio a las 21:00 h, detrás de la mediateca de Carbonne, venga a ver el espectáculo propuesto en el marco de la temporada 2023 de Pronomade(s) en Haute-Garonne, en colaboración con el departamento cultural de la ciudad de Carbonne.

Am Freitag, den 2. Juni um 21 Uhr hinter der Mediathek von Carbonne, sehen Sie sich die Aufführung an, die im Rahmen der Saison 2023 von Pronomade(s) en Haute-Garonne in Partnerschaft mit der Kulturabteilung der Stadt Carbonne angeboten wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE