Roomates 48 Rue Jean Jaurès Limoges, 12 mars 2024, Limoges.

Limoges,Haute-Vienne

À 20h.

Durée 1h15.

Chorégraphie.

Roommates est une pièce hommage, pour célébrer les écritures plurielles de chorégraphes qui ont marqué l’histoire de la danse, qu’il s’agisse de pièces de répertoire contemporain ou de créations.

Six pièces courtes, éclectiques, où la danse-théâtre hyper-réaliste de Peeping Tom côtoie la fulgurance de Claude Brumachon et Benjamin Lamarche, où le minimalisme de Lucinda Childs se frotte à l’audace technique et esthétique de Cécilia Bengolea et François Chaignaud, et où (LA)HORDE nous offre deux pièces à l’énergie qui les caractérise. Une horde de chorégraphies pour une soirée jubilatoire !

Réservation obligatoire auprès de l’Opéra, par téléphone, mail ou sur le site internet (en lien)..

48 Rue Jean Jaurès Opéra de Limoges

Limoges 87000 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



At 8pm.

Duration 1h15.

Choreography.

Roommates is a tribute piece, celebrating the multi-faceted writing of choreographers who have marked the history of dance, whether in contemporary repertory or in new works.

Six short, eclectic pieces, where the hyper-realistic dance-theater of Peeping Tom rubs shoulders with the fulgurating work of Claude Brumachon and Benjamin Lamarche, where the minimalism of Lucinda Childs rubs shoulders with the technical and aesthetic audacity of Cécilia Bengolea and François Chaignaud, and where (LA)HORDE offers us two pieces with the energy that characterizes them. A horde of choreography for a jubilant evening!

Reservations required at the Opéra, by phone, e-mail or on the website (link).

A las 20h.

Duración 1h15.

Coreografía.

Roommates es una pieza homenaje que celebra la escritura polifacética de coreógrafos que han dejado su huella en la historia de la danza, ya sea en el repertorio contemporáneo o en nuevas obras.

Seis piezas cortas y eclécticas, donde la danza-teatro hiperrealista de Peeping Tom se codea con el deslumbramiento de Claude Brumachon y Benjamin Lamarche, donde el minimalismo de Lucinda Childs se codea con la audacia técnica y estética de Cécilia Bengolea y François Chaignaud, y donde (LA)HORDE nos ofrece dos piezas con la energía que les caracteriza. ¡Una horda de coreografías para una noche de júbilo!

Las reservas deben hacerse en la Ópera, por teléfono, correo electrónico o en la página web (enlace).

20:00 Uhr.

Dauer 1 Stunde 15 Minuten.

Choreographie.

Roommates ist ein Hommage-Stück, um die vielfältigen Handschriften von Choreografen zu feiern, die die Geschichte des Tanzes geprägt haben.

Sechs kurze, eklektische Stücke, in denen das hyperrealistische Tanztheater von Peeping Tom neben den fulminanten Stücken von Claude Brumachon und Benjamin Lamarche steht, der Minimalismus von Lucinda Childs auf die technische und ästhetische Kühnheit von Cécilia Bengolea und François Chaignaud trifft und (LA)HORDE uns zwei Stücke mit der für sie typischen Energie schenkt. Eine Horde von Choreographien für einen jubilierenden Abend!

Reservierungen sind bei der Oper erforderlich, per Telefon, E-Mail oder auf der Website (Link).

