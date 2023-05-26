MOMENT MUSICAL À L’ESPACE FEUILLADE AVEC NOASOUL 48 Bd Lafayette Lunel
MOMENT MUSICAL À L’ESPACE FEUILLADE AVEC NOASOUL 48 Bd Lafayette, 26 mai 2023, Lunel.
Lunel,Hérault
Dj et sound illustrateur Noasoul.
Date(s) : 26 mai 2023 – à partir de 19h
Emplacement : Espace Louis Feuillade
Entrée libre & gratuite.
2023-05-26 à ; fin : 2023-05-26 . EUR.
48 Bd Lafayette
Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie
Dj and sound illustrator Noasoul.
Date(s) : May 26th 2023 ? from 7pm
Location : Espace Louis Feuillade
Free entrance
Dj e ilustrador sonoro Noasoul.
Fecha(s) : 26 de mayo de 2023 a partir de las 19.00 h
Lugar : Espace Louis Feuillade
Entrada libre
Dj und Sound Illustrator Noasoul.
Datum(e): 26. Mai 2023 ? ab 19 Uhr
Standort: Espace Louis Feuillade
Freier & kostenloser Eintritt
Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Lunel Hérault