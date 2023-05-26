MOMENT MUSICAL À L’ESPACE FEUILLADE AVEC NOASOUL 48 Bd Lafayette, 26 mai 2023, Lunel.

Lunel,Hérault

Dj et sound illustrateur Noasoul.

Date(s) : 26 mai 2023 – à partir de 19h

Emplacement : Espace Louis Feuillade

Entrée libre & gratuite.
48 Bd Lafayette
Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie

Dj and sound illustrator Noasoul.

Date(s) : May 26th 2023 ? from 7pm

Location : Espace Louis Feuillade

Free entrance

Dj e ilustrador sonoro Noasoul.

Fecha(s) : 26 de mayo de 2023 a partir de las 19.00 h

Lugar : Espace Louis Feuillade

Entrada libre

Dj und Sound Illustrator Noasoul.

Datum(e): 26. Mai 2023 ? ab 19 Uhr

Standort: Espace Louis Feuillade

Freier & kostenloser Eintritt

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL