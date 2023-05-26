MOMENT MUSICAL À L’ESPACE FEUILLADE AVEC NOASOUL 48 Bd Lafayette Lunel Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

Lunel MOMENT MUSICAL À L’ESPACE FEUILLADE AVEC NOASOUL 48 Bd Lafayette, 26 mai 2023, Lunel. Lunel,Hérault Dj et sound illustrateur Noasoul. Date(s) : 26 mai 2023 – à partir de 19h Emplacement : Espace Louis Feuillade Entrée libre & gratuite.

2023-05-26 à ; fin : 2023-05-26 . EUR.

48 Bd Lafayette

Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie



Dj and sound illustrator Noasoul. Date(s) : May 26th 2023 ? from 7pm Location : Espace Louis Feuillade Free entrance Dj e ilustrador sonoro Noasoul. Fecha(s) : 26 de mayo de 2023 a partir de las 19.00 h Lugar : Espace Louis Feuillade Entrada libre Dj und Sound Illustrator Noasoul. Datum(e): 26. Mai 2023 ? ab 19 Uhr Standort: Espace Louis Feuillade Freier & kostenloser Eintritt Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault, Lunel Autres Lieu 48 Bd Lafayette Adresse 48 Bd Lafayette Ville Lunel Departement Hérault Lieu Ville 48 Bd Lafayette Lunel

48 Bd Lafayette Lunel Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/lunel/

MOMENT MUSICAL À L’ESPACE FEUILLADE AVEC NOASOUL 48 Bd Lafayette 2023-05-26 was last modified: by MOMENT MUSICAL À L’ESPACE FEUILLADE AVEC NOASOUL 48 Bd Lafayette 48 Bd Lafayette Lunel 26 mai 2023