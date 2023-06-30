Chat Pline Comédy Club 47 rue Lamy Thiviers
Chat Pline Comédy Club 47 rue Lamy, 30 juin 2023, Thiviers.
Thiviers,Dordogne
Impro, Mime, théâtre, clown, slam débutant ou confirmé… que tu sois acteur ou spectateur, vient rire avec nous !
20h/21h : scène ouverte
21h/22h30 : bric à brac d’impros.
2023-06-30 à ; fin : 2023-06-30 23:00:00. .
47 rue Lamy Le Chat Pline
Thiviers 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Improv, mime, theater, clown, slam, beginner or advanced… whether you are an actor or a spectator, come and laugh with us!
20h/21h : open stage
21h/22h30: bric à brac of impros
Improvisación, mimo, teatro, clown, slam, principiante o avanzado… ya seas actor o espectador, ¡ven a reír con nosotros!
20h/21h: escenario abierto
21h/22h30: bric à brac d’impros
Impro, Pantomime, Theater, Clown, Slam Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittene… ob du Schauspieler oder Zuschauer bist, komm und lach mit uns!
20h/21h: Offene Bühne
21.00/22.30 Uhr: Impro-Bric à brac
Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par Isle-Auvézère