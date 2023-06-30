Chat Pline Comédy Club 47 rue Lamy, 30 juin 2023, Thiviers.

Thiviers,Dordogne

Impro, Mime, théâtre, clown, slam débutant ou confirmé… que tu sois acteur ou spectateur, vient rire avec nous !

20h/21h : scène ouverte

21h/22h30 : bric à brac d’impros.

2023-06-30

47 rue Lamy Le Chat Pline

Thiviers 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Improv, mime, theater, clown, slam, beginner or advanced… whether you are an actor or a spectator, come and laugh with us!

20h/21h : open stage

21h/22h30: bric à brac of impros

Improvisación, mimo, teatro, clown, slam, principiante o avanzado… ya seas actor o espectador, ¡ven a reír con nosotros!

20h/21h: escenario abierto

21h/22h30: bric à brac d’impros

Impro, Pantomime, Theater, Clown, Slam Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittene… ob du Schauspieler oder Zuschauer bist, komm und lach mit uns!

20h/21h: Offene Bühne

21.00/22.30 Uhr: Impro-Bric à brac

