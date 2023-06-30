Chat Pline Comédy Club 47 rue Lamy, 30 juin 2023, Thiviers.

Thiviers,Dordogne

Impro, Mime, théâtre, clown, slam débutant ou confirmé… que tu sois acteur ou spectateur, vient rire avec nous !
20h/21h : scène ouverte
21h/22h30 : bric à brac d’impros.
2023-06-30 à ; fin : 2023-06-30 23:00:00. .
47 rue Lamy Le Chat Pline
Thiviers 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Improv, mime, theater, clown, slam, beginner or advanced… whether you are an actor or a spectator, come and laugh with us!
20h/21h : open stage
21h/22h30: bric à brac of impros

Improvisación, mimo, teatro, clown, slam, principiante o avanzado… ya seas actor o espectador, ¡ven a reír con nosotros!
20h/21h: escenario abierto
21h/22h30: bric à brac d’impros

Impro, Pantomime, Theater, Clown, Slam Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittene… ob du Schauspieler oder Zuschauer bist, komm und lach mit uns!
20h/21h: Offene Bühne
21.00/22.30 Uhr: Impro-Bric à brac

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par Isle-Auvézère