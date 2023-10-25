Animation M’Fabrik > Atelier pour les enfants avec la Savonnerie Bernier 47 rue Havin Saint-Lô, 25 octobre 2023, Saint-Lô.

Saint-Lô,Manche

Théorie : Le savon, c’est quoi ? Comment lave-t-il ? Qu’est ce que la mousse ?

Pratique : Fabrication d’un savon solide avec la technique du « melt and pour ».

10 places disponibles – 12€/enfant (gratuit pour l’accompagnateur)

+ d’informations et réservation auprès de Maude Pillon par téléphone au 06 30 50 34 38 ou par mail à contact@savonnerie-bernier.fr

On vous attend nombreux à la boutique !!!.

2023-10-25 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-25 16:00:00

47 rue Havin

Saint-Lô 50000 Manche Normandie



Theory: What is soap? How does it wash? What is lather?

Practical: Making solid soap using the « melt and pour » technique.

10 places available – 12?/child (free for accompanying adult)

+ For further information and reservations, please contact Maude Pillon by telephone on 06 30 50 34 38 or by e-mail at contact@savonnerie-bernier.fr

We look forward to seeing you at the boutique!

Teoría: ¿Qué es el jabón? ¿Cómo se lava? ¿Qué es la espuma?

Práctica: Fabricación de jabón sólido mediante la técnica de « fundir y verter ».

10 plazas disponibles – 12?/niño (gratuito para el adulto acompañante)

+ Para más información y reservas, póngase en contacto con Maude Pillon por teléfono en el 06 30 50 34 38 o por correo electrónico en contact@savonnerie-bernier.fr

Le esperamos en la boutique

Theorie: Was ist Seife? Wie wäscht sie? Was ist Schaum?

Praxis: Herstellung einer festen Seife mit der « melt and pour »-Technik.

10 freie Plätze – 12?/Kind (kostenlos für die Begleitperson)

+ Informationen und Reservierung bei Maude Pillon per Telefon unter 06 30 50 34 38 oder per E-Mail an contact@savonnerie-bernier.fr

Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich in der Boutique!!!

