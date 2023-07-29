Animation M’Fabrik > Je fabrik ma teinture végétale 47 rue Havin Saint-Lô, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Lô.

Saint-Lô,Manche

Atelier d’initiation aux techniques ancestrales de la teinture végétale ainsi qu’à la technique japonaise Shibori. (Pliages des tissus pour obtenir des motifs).

– Théorie : Un peu d’histoire – Pourquoi revenir à la teinture végétale – Comment bien préparer les tissus en amont – Choix du matériel – Explications du mordançage et comment mordancer selon les fibres – Les végétaux et leurs teintes – Comment modifier les teintes avec des adjuvants naturels après le bain de teinture végétale.

– Pratique : Initiation à la technique japonaise Shibori (pliages pour obtenir des motifs) – Décoction de végétaux (différents bains pour différentes teintes seront proposés) – Teinture végétale sur coupons tissus anciens (déjà mordancés) – Démonstration de modification de teinte après bain de teinture.

Les participants repartiront avec des coupons de tissus anciens qu’ils auront teints pendant l’atelier et avec un kit de teinture végétale, comprenant plusieurs petits coupons de tissus mordancés (selon stock : chanvre ou lin, soie, brin de laine) avec végétaux.

Tout est fourni – Prévoir peut-être un tablier.

Minimum de participants 6 à 10 maximum.

Réservation obligatoire..

2023-07-29 14:30:00 fin : 2023-07-29 17:00:00. .

47 rue Havin

Saint-Lô 50000 Manche Normandie



Introductory workshop to ancestral vegetable dyeing techniques and the Japanese Shibori technique (folding fabric to create patterns).

– Theory: A little history – Why return to vegetable dyeing – How to prepare fabrics beforehand – Choice of equipment – Explanations of mordanting and how to mordant according to fibers – Plants and their hues – How to modify hues with natural additives after the vegetable dye bath.

– Practical: Initiation to the Japanese Shibori technique (folding to obtain patterns) – Plant decoction (different baths for different shades will be proposed) – Plant dyeing on old fabric coupons (already mordanted) – Demonstration of shade modification after dye bath.

Participants will leave with antique fabric coupons dyed during the workshop and a vegetable dyeing kit, comprising several small mordanted fabric coupons (according to stock: hemp or linen, silk, wool) with plants.

Everything provided – you may need an apron.

Minimum number of participants 6 to 10 maximum.

Reservations required.

Taller de iniciación a las técnicas tradicionales de teñido vegetal y a la técnica japonesa Shibori (plegado de tejidos para crear dibujos).

– Teoría: Un poco de historia – Por qué volver al teñido vegetal – Cómo preparar los tejidos de antemano – Elección del material – Explicaciones sobre el mordentado y cómo morder según las fibras – Las plantas y sus matices – Cómo modificar los matices con aditivos naturales después del baño de tinte vegetal.

– Práctica: Introducción a la técnica japonesa Shibori (plegado para obtener dibujos) – Decocción vegetal (se propondrán diferentes baños para diferentes tonos) – Teñido vegetal sobre cupones de tela vieja (ya mordentada) – Demostración de cómo modificar el tono después del baño de tinte.

Los participantes se irán con los viejos cupones de tela que hayan teñido durante el taller y un kit de teñido vegetal, que incluye varios pequeños cupones de tela mordentados (según las existencias: cáñamo o lino, seda, lana) con plantas.

Se proporciona todo – puede ser necesario traer un delantal.

Número mínimo de participantes 6 a 10 máximo.

Imprescindible reservar.

Workshop zur Einführung in die althergebrachten Techniken des Pflanzenfärbens sowie in die japanische Shibori-Technik (Falten von Stoffen, um Muster zu erhalten).

– Theorie: Ein wenig Geschichte – Warum man zur Pflanzenfärbung zurückkehren sollte – Wie man die Stoffe im Vorfeld gut vorbereitet – Auswahl des Materials – Erklärungen zum Beizen und wie man je nach Faser beizt – Die Pflanzen und ihre Farbtöne – Wie man die Farbtöne nach dem Pflanzenfärbebad mit natürlichen Hilfsmitteln verändern kann.

– Praxis: Einführung in die japanische Shibori-Technik (Falten, um Muster zu erhalten) – Pflanzendekokt (verschiedene Bäder für unterschiedliche Farbtöne werden vorgeschlagen) – Pflanzenfärben auf alten Stoffcoupons (bereits gebeizt) – Demonstration der Farbtonänderung nach dem Färbebad.

Die Teilnehmer gehen mit alten Stoffcoupons, die sie während des Workshops gefärbt haben, und mit einem Pflanzenfärbeset nach Hause, das mehrere kleine Stoffcoupons enthält, die mit Pflanzen gebeizt wurden (je nach Vorrat: Hanf oder Leinen, Seide, Wollstrang).

Alles wird gestellt – Vielleicht eine Schürze mitbringen.

Mindestteilnehmerzahl 6 bis maximal 10 Personen.

Reservierung erforderlich.

