Animation M’Fabrik > Atelier culinaire : retour de potager 47 rue Havin Saint-Lô, 19 juillet 2023, Saint-Lô.

Saint-Lô,Manche

Réalisation d’un menu complet à base de légumes et de fruits frais et de saison du potager.

Entrée : crème de concombre à l’ail

Plat : ratatouille confite avec du poulet

En dessert : bouchées de melon au sésame

6 places disponibles – 50€ / personne

+ d’informations et réservations auprès de Sophie Champaux au 06 43 80 42 82 / contact@cuisine-laperegrine.fr.

2023-07-19 15:00:00 fin : 2023-07-19 17:00:00. .

47 rue Havin

Saint-Lô 50000 Manche Normandie



Creation of a complete menu based on fresh, seasonal vegetables and fruit from the kitchen garden.

Starter: cream of cucumber with garlic

Main course: ratatouille confit with chicken

Dessert: sesame melon bites

6 places available – 50? / person

+ For further information and reservations, please contact Sophie Champaux on 06 43 80 42 82 / contact@cuisine-laperegrine.fr

Preparar un menú completo a base de verduras y frutas frescas de temporada del huerto.

Entrante: crema de pepino al ajillo

Plato principal: pisto confitado con pollo

Postre: bocado de melón con semillas de sésamo

6 plazas disponibles – 50 euros por persona

+ Para más información y reservas, póngase en contacto con Sophie Champaux en el 06 43 80 42 82 / contact@cuisine-laperegrine.fr

Herstellung eines kompletten Menüs aus frischem, saisonalem Gemüse und Obst aus dem Gemüsegarten.

Vorspeise: Gurkencreme mit Knoblauch

Gang: Konfiertes Ratatouille mit Huhn

Nachtisch: Melonenhäppchen mit Sesam

6 Plätze verfügbar – 50? / Person

+ Weitere Informationen und Reservierungen bei Sophie Champaux unter 06 43 80 42 82 / contact@cuisine-laperegrine.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par CDT Manche