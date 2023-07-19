Animation M’Fabrik > Atelier culinaire : retour de potager 47 rue Havin Saint-Lô
Animation M’Fabrik > Atelier culinaire : retour de potager 47 rue Havin Saint-Lô, 19 juillet 2023, Saint-Lô.
Saint-Lô,Manche
Réalisation d’un menu complet à base de légumes et de fruits frais et de saison du potager.
Entrée : crème de concombre à l’ail
Plat : ratatouille confite avec du poulet
En dessert : bouchées de melon au sésame
6 places disponibles – 50€ / personne
+ d’informations et réservations auprès de Sophie Champaux au 06 43 80 42 82 / contact@cuisine-laperegrine.fr.
2023-07-19 15:00:00 fin : 2023-07-19 17:00:00. .
47 rue Havin
Saint-Lô 50000 Manche Normandie
Creation of a complete menu based on fresh, seasonal vegetables and fruit from the kitchen garden.
Starter: cream of cucumber with garlic
Main course: ratatouille confit with chicken
Dessert: sesame melon bites
6 places available – 50? / person
+ For further information and reservations, please contact Sophie Champaux on 06 43 80 42 82 / contact@cuisine-laperegrine.fr
Preparar un menú completo a base de verduras y frutas frescas de temporada del huerto.
Entrante: crema de pepino al ajillo
Plato principal: pisto confitado con pollo
Postre: bocado de melón con semillas de sésamo
6 plazas disponibles – 50 euros por persona
+ Para más información y reservas, póngase en contacto con Sophie Champaux en el 06 43 80 42 82 / contact@cuisine-laperegrine.fr
Herstellung eines kompletten Menüs aus frischem, saisonalem Gemüse und Obst aus dem Gemüsegarten.
Vorspeise: Gurkencreme mit Knoblauch
Gang: Konfiertes Ratatouille mit Huhn
Nachtisch: Melonenhäppchen mit Sesam
6 Plätze verfügbar – 50? / Person
+ Weitere Informationen und Reservierungen bei Sophie Champaux unter 06 43 80 42 82 / contact@cuisine-laperegrine.fr
Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par CDT Manche