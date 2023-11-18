THÉÂTRE IMPROVISÉ – DUELS 47 rue Bazin Nancy, 18 novembre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

La Compagnie de l’Instant vous convie à des spectacles d’improvisation. Vous assisterez à l’écriture et à la représentation en temps réel d’une pièce de théâtre improvisée à partir d’une impulsion du public.

Au programme de ce soir « Duel ».

Vous allez pouvoir visiter trois relations à travers trois duos différents formés par les spectateurs. Quand les duos tournent au duel, l’intime est mis à nu.

Des duos vont se croiser, se confronter, s’aimer, se rencontrer, s’explorer, se découvrir, se réconcilier, se détester…

A l’issue du spectacle, nous vous invitons à partager avec nous un moment convivial autour d’un verre.

Le spectacle est accessible aux enfants.

L’entrée est à 5 euros ici :

https://www.helloasso.com/…/compag…/evenements/duels-1ou sur place le soir du spectacle à partir de 20h. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-18 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-18 . 5 EUR.

47 rue Bazin MJC Bazin

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The Compagnie de l?Instant invites you to improv shows. You’ll witness the writing and performance in real time of an improvised play based on an impulse from the audience.

Tonight’s program is « Duel ».

You’ll visit three different relationships through three different duets formed by the audience. When duos turn into duels, intimacy is laid bare.

These duos will cross paths, confront each other, love each other, meet, explore, discover each other, reconcile, hate each other?

After the show, we invite you to share a convivial moment with us over a drink.

The show is open to children.

Admission is 5 euros here:

https://www.helloasso.com/…/compag…/evenements/duels-1ou on the evening of the show from 8pm

La Compagnie de l’Instant le invita a un espectáculo de improvisación. Asistirá a la escritura y representación en tiempo real de una obra improvisada a partir de un impulso del público.

El programa de esta noche es « Duelo ».

Podrá visitar tres relaciones diferentes a través de tres dúos distintos formados por el público. Cuando los dúos se convierten en duelos, la intimidad queda al descubierto.

Los dúos se cruzarán, se enfrentarán, se amarán, se encontrarán, explorarán, se descubrirán, se reconciliarán, se odiarán..

Después del espectáculo, le invitamos a compartir con nosotros un momento de convivencia tomando una copa.

El espectáculo está abierto a los niños.

El precio de la entrada es de 5 euros aquí:

https://www.helloasso.com/…/compag…/evenements/duels-1ou in situ la noche del espectáculo a partir de las 20.00 h

Die Compagnie de l’Instant lädt Sie zu Improvisationstheateraufführungen ein. Sie werden Zeuge, wie in Echtzeit ein Theaterstück geschrieben und aufgeführt wird, das auf einen Impuls aus dem Publikum hin improvisiert wird.

Heute Abend steht « Duell » auf dem Programm.

Sie werden drei Beziehungen anhand von drei verschiedenen Duos, die von den Zuschauern gebildet werden, besuchen können. Wenn sich die Duette zum Duell entwickeln, wird das Intime entblößt.

Die Duos werden sich begegnen, sich konfrontieren, sich lieben, sich treffen, sich erforschen, sich entdecken, sich versöhnen, sich hassen?

Im Anschluss an die Vorstellung laden wir Sie ein, mit uns einen gemütlichen Moment bei einem Glas zu verbringen.

Die Aufführung ist auch für Kinder geeignet.

Der Eintritt kostet hier 5 Euro:

https://www.helloasso.com/…/compag…/evenements/duels-1ou vor Ort am Abend der Vorstellung ab 20 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par DESTINATION NANCY