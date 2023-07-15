Concert : Donnons la parole aux compositrices ! 47 Rue Anatole France Le Havre, 15 juillet 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Grand moment de la deuxième édition de notre festival, un grand concert réunit la phalange havraise “Impressions” (direction : Emmanuelle Pascal-Falala), notre directeur artistique Aurélien Richard et la soprano Laura Holm.

Au programme, un concert totalement consacré à des compositrices qui est aussi un florilège du répertoire vocal de la fin du XIX° et du début du XX° siècle. Nous y trouverons également des compositions, dont deux créations, de notre compositrice associée, Chrystel Marchand.

Entrée libre.

2023-07-15 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-15 . .

47 Rue Anatole France

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The highlight of the second edition of our festival is a grand concert featuring the Impressions? phalanx from Le Havre (conductor: Emmanuelle Pascal-Falala), our artistic director Aurélien Richard and soprano Laura Holm.

The program includes a concert devoted entirely to female composers, as well as an anthology of the vocal repertoire of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It also features compositions, including two premieres, by our associate composer, Chrystel Marchand.

Free admission

El plato fuerte de la segunda edición de nuestro festival es un gran concierto en el que intervendrán la falange Impressions? de Le Havre (dirigida por Emmanuelle Pascal-Falala), nuestro director artístico Aurélien Richard y la soprano Laura Holm.

El programa incluye un concierto dedicado íntegramente a compositoras femeninas, así como una antología del repertorio vocal de finales del siglo XIX y principios del XX. También habrá composiciones, entre ellas dos estrenos, de nuestra compositora asociada, Chrystel Marchand.

Entrada gratuita

Als Höhepunkt der zweiten Ausgabe unseres Festivals findet ein großes Konzert statt, bei dem die Phalanx Impressions (Leitung: Emmanuelle Pascal-Falala) aus Le Havre, unser künstlerischer Leiter Aurélien Richard und die Sopranistin Laura Holm gemeinsam auftreten.

Auf dem Programm steht ein Konzert, das ausschließlich Komponistinnen gewidmet ist und gleichzeitig eine Auswahl des Vokalrepertoires vom Ende des 19. und Anfang des 20. Jahrhunderts. Es werden auch Kompositionen, darunter zwei Uraufführungen, unserer Partnerkomponistin Chrystel Marchand zu hören sein.

Freier Eintritt

Mise à jour le 2023-07-03 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche