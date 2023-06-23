Le Soute Festival 46 boulevard Gambetta Vichy, 23 juin 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Découvrez le Festival du Soute qui se tiendra du 23 au 25 juin de 10h à 20h ! Au programme, une expérience culturelle riche en couleurs et en saveurs avec du Live Painting, un food truck, des boissons et de la musique pour tous les goûts..

2023-06-23 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 20:00:00. .

46 boulevard Gambetta Ilôt Gramont

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Discover the Festival du Soute from June 23 to 25, from 10am to 8pm! On the program: a cultural experience rich in color and flavor, with live painting, a food truck, drinks and music for all tastes.

Descubra el Festival du Soute, del 23 al 25 de junio, de 10.00 a 20.00 h En el programa: una experiencia cultural llena de color y sabor, con pintura en vivo, un food truck, bebidas y música para todos los gustos.

Entdecken Sie das Soute-Festival, das vom 23. bis 25. Juni von 10 bis 20 Uhr stattfindet! Auf dem Programm steht ein farbenfrohes und geschmackvolles Kulturerlebnis mit Live Painting, einem Foodtruck, Getränken und Musik für jeden Geschmack.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Vichy Destinations