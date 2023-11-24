Spectacle et Magie 46 Avenue Saint-Hubert Nueil-les-Aubiers, 24 novembre 2023, Nueil-les-Aubiers.

Nueil-les-Aubiers,Deux-Sèvres

Un conte médiéval-fantastique mêlant Théâtre et Magie.

Mehdi Ouazzani & Kévin Nain.

Un décor somptueux, des personnages attachants, des musiques envoûtantes, plein de rires, de mystères et d’émotions pour tous les âges !

Le récit est agrémenté de numéros de magie entièrement intégrés à l’histoire avec la participation active du public et surtout de 4 enfants choisis au hasard durant la représentation qui seront costumés et qui deviendront acteurs !

Déconseillé aux enfants de moins de 5 ans.

Billetterie en mairie, sur place ou en ligne..

46 Avenue Saint-Hubert Salle Belle Arrivée

Nueil-les-Aubiers 79250 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A medieval-fantasy tale combining theater and magic.

Mehdi Ouazzani & Kévin Nain.

A sumptuous setting, engaging characters, spellbinding music, and plenty of laughs, mystery and emotion for all ages!

The story is enhanced by magic acts fully integrated into the story, with the active participation of the audience and, above all, of 4 children chosen at random during the performance, who will be dressed in costume and become actors!

Not recommended for children under 5.

Tickets available at the town hall, on site or online.

Un cuento de fantasía medieval que combina teatro y magia.

Mehdi Ouazzani y Kévin Nain.

Un decorado suntuoso, personajes entrañables, música cautivadora y un montón de risas, misterio y emoción para todas las edades

La historia se enriquece con números de magia totalmente integrados en la historia, con la participación activa del público y, sobre todo, ¡de 4 niños elegidos al azar durante la representación que se disfrazarán y se convertirán en actores!

No recomendado para menores de 5 años.

Entradas disponibles en el Ayuntamiento, in situ o en línea.

Ein mittelalterlich-phantastisches Märchen, das Theater und Magie miteinander verbindet.

Mehdi Ouazzani & Kévin Nain.

Ein prächtiges Bühnenbild, liebenswerte Charaktere, bezaubernde Musik, viel Lachen, Geheimnisse und Emotionen für alle Altersgruppen!

Die Geschichte wird durch Zauberkunststücke aufgelockert, die vollständig in die Geschichte integriert sind, mit aktiver Beteiligung des Publikums und vor allem von vier zufällig ausgewählten Kindern, die während der Vorstellung kostümiert werden und zu Schauspielern werden!

Für Kinder unter 5 Jahren nicht empfohlen.

Eintrittskarten im Rathaus, vor Ort oder online.

