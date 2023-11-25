Atelier Couronne de Noël 45 Rue Léon Bourgeois Pierry, 25 novembre 2023, Pierry.

Pierry,Marne

Venez confectionner votre couronne de Noël dans un cadre enchanteur !

Vous repartirez chez vous avec votre belle couronne à suspendre pour les fêtes.

Végétaux et petit matériel fournis, une coupe de champagne Paul Gobillard offerte.

Réservation par téléphone..

45 Rue Léon Bourgeois Château de Pierry

Pierry 51530 Marne Grand Est



Come and make your own Christmas wreath in an enchanting setting!

You’ll go home with a beautiful wreath to hang for the holidays.

Plants and materials supplied, plus a free glass of Paul Gobillard champagne.

Book by phone.

Ven a hacer tu propia corona de Navidad en un entorno encantador

Te llevarás a casa tu propia corona para colgarla durante las fiestas.

Plantas y materiales incluidos, además de una copa de champán Paul Gobillard de regalo.

Reserva por teléfono.

Basteln Sie Ihren Weihnachtskranz in einer zauberhaften Umgebung!

Sie werden mit Ihrem schönen Kranz nach Hause gehen, den Sie für die Feiertage aufhängen können.

Pflanzen und Kleinmaterial werden bereitgestellt, ein Glas Champagner von Paul Gobillard wird angeboten.

Telefonische Reservierung.

