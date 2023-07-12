Atelier : Création d’un journal créatif 44350 Guerande Guerande
Atelier découverte du journal créatif. Le journal créatif s’apparente à un cahier personnel, comme un journal intime, dans lequel vous déposez vos émotions, vos réflexions tout en développant votre créativité et votre confiance.
Ouvert à partir de 16 ans, matériel fourni.
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-07-12T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-12T12:00:00+02:00
