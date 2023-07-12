Atelier – Création d’un journal créatif 44350 Guerande Guerande Catégorie d’Évènement: Guérande Atelier – Création d’un journal créatif 44350 Guerande Guerande, 12 juillet 2023, Guerande. Atelier – Création d’un journal créatif Mercredi 12 juillet, 10h00 44350 Guerande Participation: 30 Atelier découverte du journal créatif par Marie Rocher, animatrice certifiée. Le journal créatif s’apparente à un cahier personnel, comme un journal intime, dans lequel vous déposez vos émotions, vos réflexions tout en développant votre créativité et votre confiance.

Ouvert à partir de 16 ans, matériel fourni. Atelier : Création d’un journal créatif – Explication de la technique 44350 Guerande 44350 Guerande Guerande [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 07 86 40 83 76 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/atelier-creation-d-un-journal-creatif-guerande.html »}] [{« link »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/medias/images/prestations/atelier-creation-d-un-journal-creatif-explication-de-la-technique-2580068.pdf »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-12T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-12T12:00:00+02:00

2023-07-12T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-12T12:00:00+02:00 CULTURE LOISIRS Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Guérande Autres Lieu 44350 Guerande Adresse 44350 Guerande Ville Guerande Lieu Ville 44350 Guerande Guerande

44350 Guerande Guerande https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/guerande/