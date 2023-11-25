CALL ME W/ TOMMY JACOB + GUEST 44 TOURS Nantes Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes CALL ME W/ TOMMY JACOB + GUEST 44 TOURS Nantes, 25 novembre 2023, Nantes. CALL ME W/ TOMMY JACOB + GUEST Samedi 25 novembre, 21h00 44 TOURS Compositeur DJ interprète, avec des projets sorti chez Roche Musique ou plus récemment SONY A+LSO, Tommy voyage entre les styles tout en conservant son amour de toujours, le hip hop.

Instagram 44 TOURS 4 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes Nantes 44200 Île de Nantes Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:59:00+01:00 Rap Détails Catégories d'Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu 44 TOURS Adresse 4 boulevard de la Prairie au Duc, 44200 Nantes Ville Nantes

