SPECTACLE – LE PREMIER FLOCON – TRIO VIRGULE 44 rue Saint Augustin Bitche, 1 décembre 2023, Bitche.

Bitche,Moselle

Deux amis inséparables s’apprêtent à vivre leur tout premier hiver… Quelle aventure excitante ! Mais le plaisir de cette découverte est terni par la perspective d’une séparation : en effet, l’oiseau va migrer et le faon ne pourra pas le suivre. À moins que la magie du premier flocon n’opère et ne leur permette de partir ensemble… Commence alors une quête à la recherche des sages de la forêt (le vieux chêne, la rivière, le gros rocher) qui vont tenter de répondre à cette question : c’est quoi, un flocon de neige ?

Le spectacle associe récit, ombres chinoises, musique (harpe, saxophone, violon et chansons), dessin en direct et quelques surprises… Mélodies, mots et images se mêlent pour créer une ambiance feutrée et poétique.

Dès 3 ans, sur inscription.

Spectacles offerts par le Département de la Moselle.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-23 10:30:00 fin : 2023-12-23 11:05:00. 0 EUR.

44 rue Saint Augustin Médiathèque Joseph Schaefer

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



Two inseparable friends are about to experience their very first winter? What an exciting adventure! But the pleasure of this discovery is tarnished by the prospect of separation: the bird will be migrating, and the fawn won’t be able to follow. Unless, that is, the magic of the first snowflake allows them to leave together? And so begins a quest to find the wise men of the forest (the old oak, the river, the big rock) who will try to answer the question: what is a snowflake?

The show combines storytelling, shadow puppets, music (harp, saxophone, violin and songs), live drawing and a few surprises? Melodies, words and images combine to create a hushed, poetic atmosphere.

Ages 3 and up, registration required.

Performances offered by the Moselle Department.

Dos amigos inseparables están a punto de vivir su primer invierno? ¡Qué aventura tan emocionante! Pero el placer de este descubrimiento se ve empañado por la perspectiva de la separación: el pájaro emigrará y el cervatillo no podrá seguirle. A menos que la magia del primer copo de nieve funcione y puedan partir juntos.. Así comienza la búsqueda de los sabios del bosque (el viejo roble, el río, la gran roca) que intentarán responder a la pregunta: ¿qué es un copo de nieve?

El espectáculo combina cuentacuentos, sombras chinescas, música (arpa, saxofón, violín y canciones), dibujo en directo y algunas sorpresas? Melodías, palabras e imágenes se combinan para crear una atmósfera silenciosa y poética.

A partir de 3 años, previa inscripción.

Actuaciones por cortesía del Departamento de Moselle.

Zwei unzertrennliche Freunde bereiten sich auf ihren allerersten Winter vor? Was für ein aufregendes Abenteuer! Doch die Freude über diese Entdeckung wird durch die Aussicht auf eine Trennung getrübt: Der Vogel zieht weiter und das Rehkitz kann ihm nicht folgen. Es sei denn, die Magie der ersten Schneeflocke bewirkt, dass sie zusammen gehen können Es beginnt eine Suche nach den Weisen des Waldes (der alten Eiche, dem Fluss, dem großen Felsen), die versuchen werden, die Frage zu beantworten: Was ist eine Schneeflocke?

Das Stück vereint Erzählung, Schattenspiel, Musik (Harfe, Saxophon, Geige und Lieder), Live-Zeichnung und einige Überraschungen? Melodien, Worte und Bilder vermischen sich, um eine heimelige und poetische Atmosphäre zu schaffen.

Ab 3 Jahren, nach Anmeldung.

Die Aufführungen werden vom Département Moselle angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE