Exposition « Intraspection » – Galerie l’Art en Toit 44 Rue Lakanal Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 1 septembre 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

Villeneuve-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne

Sophie Sohait et René-Marie Bernard présentent INTRASPECTION.

Uneexposition de sculpture, photographie et poésie..

2023-09-01 fin : 2024-02-29 18:30:00. .

44 Rue Lakanal Galerie l’Art en Toit

Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sophie Sohait and René-Marie Bernard present INTRASPECTION.

An exhibition of sculpture, photography and poetry.

Sophie Sohait y René-Marie Bernard presentan INTRASPECCIÓN.

Una exposición de escultura, fotografía y poesía.

Sophie Sohait und René-Marie Bernard präsentieren INTRASPECTION.

Eine Ausstellung mit Skulptur, Fotografie und Poesie.

