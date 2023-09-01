- Cet évènement est passé
Exposition « Intraspection » – Galerie l’Art en Toit 44 Rue Lakanal Villeneuve-sur-Lot
Catégories d’Évènement:
Exposition « Intraspection » – Galerie l’Art en Toit 44 Rue Lakanal Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 1 septembre 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.
Villeneuve-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne
Sophie Sohait et René-Marie Bernard présentent INTRASPECTION.
Uneexposition de sculpture, photographie et poésie..
2023-09-01 fin : 2024-02-29 18:30:00. .
44 Rue Lakanal Galerie l’Art en Toit
Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Sophie Sohait and René-Marie Bernard present INTRASPECTION.
An exhibition of sculpture, photography and poetry.
Sophie Sohait y René-Marie Bernard presentan INTRASPECCIÓN.
Una exposición de escultura, fotografía y poesía.
Sophie Sohait und René-Marie Bernard präsentieren INTRASPECTION.
Eine Ausstellung mit Skulptur, Fotografie und Poesie.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-04 par OT du Grand Villeneuvois – CDT47