La Fée Filoche (dès 3 ans) 44 Rue Haute Saint-Maurice Chinon, 2 novembre 2023, Chinon.

Chinon,Indre-et-Loire

Visite Atelier (dès 3 ans). La fée Filoche vous attend pour préparer votre potion mais la fée maléfique a caché les ingrédients dans le musée. A vous de les retrouver pour fabriquer votre talisman magique en laine feutrée. En compagnie de Maïa Laine, lainière feutrière. A 14h30, 15h15 et 16h..

Jeudi 2023-11-02 15:15:00 fin : 2023-11-02 15:00:00. 5 EUR.

44 Rue Haute Saint-Maurice

Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Workshop visit (ages 3 and up). The Filoche fairy is waiting to prepare your potion, but the evil fairy has hidden the ingredients in the museum. It’s up to you to find them and make your own magic talisman from felted wool. In the company of Maïa Laine, wool felter. At 2.30pm, 3.15pm and 4pm.

Visita taller (a partir de 3 años). El hada Filoche te espera para preparar tu poción, pero el hada malvada ha escondido los ingredientes en el museo. De ti depende encontrarlos y fabricar tu propio talismán mágico con lana afieltrada. En compañía de Maïa Laine, fieltradora de lana. A las 14.30, 15.15 y 16.00 h.

Besuch Workshop (ab 3 Jahren). Die Fee Filoche erwartet dich, um deinen Zaubertrank zu brauen, aber die böse Fee hat die Zutaten im Museum versteckt. Es liegt an Ihnen, sie zu finden, um Ihren magischen Talisman aus gefilzter Wolle herzustellen. In Begleitung von Maïa Laine, Wollfilzerin. Um 14.30 Uhr, 15.15 Uhr und 16.00 Uhr.

