Initiation au jeu d’échecs 44 Rue Haute Saint-Maurice Chinon, 3 septembre 2023, Chinon.

Chinon,Indre-et-Loire

Atelier tous publics. Vous avez toujours voulu en savoir plus sur le jeu d’échecs sans jamais demander ? Venez vous initier au « jeu des rois » avec un animateur initiateur du club d’échecs d’Avoine. Tour, fou, grand roque, mat du berger et autres pions… n’auront plus de secret pour vous..

Dimanche 2023-09-03 14:30:00 fin : 2023-09-03 18:00:00. .

44 Rue Haute Saint-Maurice

Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Workshop for all ages. Ever wanted to know more about the game of chess, but never wanted to ask? Come and learn the « game of kings » with an instructor from the Avoine Chess Club. Rook, bishop, grand castling, shepherd’s mate and other pawns will no longer hold any secrets for you.

Taller para todos. ¿Siempre ha querido saber más sobre el juego del ajedrez sin preguntar? Venga a aprender el « juego de reyes » con un instructor del Club de Ajedrez de Avoine. Torre, alfil, gran enroque, mate del pastor y otros peones ya no tendrán secretos para usted.

Workshop für alle Altersgruppen. Sie wollten schon immer mehr über das Schachspiel wissen, haben aber nie gefragt? Kommen Sie und lernen Sie das « Spiel der Könige » mit einem Initiator des Schachclubs von Avoine kennen. Turm, Läufer, große Rochade, Hirtenmatt und andere Bauern… werden kein Geheimnis mehr für Sie sein.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-16 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme