EQUILIBRER NATURELLEMENT SA FLORE INTESTINALE 44 rue de la Courtine Remiremont, 10 novembre 2023, Remiremont.

Remiremont,Vosges

Équilibrer naturellement sa flore intestinale : Vendredi 10 Nov. à 14h30.
Par Benoit AKPEMADO, Homéopathe.
Explication de la flore intestinale ; son impact sur la santé ; astuces et conseils pour restaurer son équilibre.
Sur inscription.. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-11-10 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-10 16:30:00. 0 EUR.
44 rue de la Courtine
Remiremont 88200 Vosges Grand Est

Balancing your intestinal flora naturally: Friday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 pm.
By Benoit AKPEMADO, Homeopath.
Explanation of intestinal flora; its impact on health; tips and advice for restoring its balance.
Registration required.

Equilibrar la flora intestinal de forma natural: viernes 10 de noviembre a las 14.30 h.
A cargo de Benoit AKPEMADO, homeópata.
Explicación de la flora intestinal; su impacto en la salud; trucos y consejos para restablecer su equilibrio.
Inscripción obligatoria.

Natürliches Gleichgewicht der Darmflora: Freitag, 10. Nov. um 14:30 Uhr.
Von Benoit AKPEMADO, Homöopath.
Erklärung der Darmflora; ihr Einfluss auf die Gesundheit; Tipps und Ratschläge, um ihr Gleichgewicht wiederherzustellen.
Nach Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT REMIREMONT