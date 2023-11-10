EQUILIBRER NATURELLEMENT SA FLORE INTESTINALE 44 rue de la Courtine Remiremont
EQUILIBRER NATURELLEMENT SA FLORE INTESTINALE 44 rue de la Courtine Remiremont, 10 novembre 2023, Remiremont.
Remiremont,Vosges
Équilibrer naturellement sa flore intestinale : Vendredi 10 Nov. à 14h30.
Par Benoit AKPEMADO, Homéopathe.
Explication de la flore intestinale ; son impact sur la santé ; astuces et conseils pour restaurer son équilibre.
Sur inscription.. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-11-10 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-10 16:30:00. 0 EUR.
44 rue de la Courtine
Remiremont 88200 Vosges Grand Est
Balancing your intestinal flora naturally: Friday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 pm.
By Benoit AKPEMADO, Homeopath.
Explanation of intestinal flora; its impact on health; tips and advice for restoring its balance.
Registration required.
Equilibrar la flora intestinal de forma natural: viernes 10 de noviembre a las 14.30 h.
A cargo de Benoit AKPEMADO, homeópata.
Explicación de la flora intestinal; su impacto en la salud; trucos y consejos para restablecer su equilibrio.
Inscripción obligatoria.
Natürliches Gleichgewicht der Darmflora: Freitag, 10. Nov. um 14:30 Uhr.
Von Benoit AKPEMADO, Homöopath.
Erklärung der Darmflora; ihr Einfluss auf die Gesundheit; Tipps und Ratschläge, um ihr Gleichgewicht wiederherzustellen.
Nach Anmeldung.
