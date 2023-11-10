EQUILIBRER NATURELLEMENT SA FLORE INTESTINALE 44 rue de la Courtine Remiremont, 10 novembre 2023, Remiremont.

Remiremont,Vosges

Équilibrer naturellement sa flore intestinale : Vendredi 10 Nov. à 14h30.

Par Benoit AKPEMADO, Homéopathe.

Explication de la flore intestinale ; son impact sur la santé ; astuces et conseils pour restaurer son équilibre.

Sur inscription.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-10 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-10 16:30:00. 0 EUR.

44 rue de la Courtine

Remiremont 88200 Vosges Grand Est



Balancing your intestinal flora naturally: Friday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 pm.

By Benoit AKPEMADO, Homeopath.

Explanation of intestinal flora; its impact on health; tips and advice for restoring its balance.

Registration required.

Equilibrar la flora intestinal de forma natural: viernes 10 de noviembre a las 14.30 h.

A cargo de Benoit AKPEMADO, homeópata.

Explicación de la flora intestinal; su impacto en la salud; trucos y consejos para restablecer su equilibrio.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Natürliches Gleichgewicht der Darmflora: Freitag, 10. Nov. um 14:30 Uhr.

Von Benoit AKPEMADO, Homöopath.

Erklärung der Darmflora; ihr Einfluss auf die Gesundheit; Tipps und Ratschläge, um ihr Gleichgewicht wiederherzustellen.

Nach Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT REMIREMONT