Drôme Concert 2 chorales 44 montée du Château Beauvallon, 1 décembre 2023, Beauvallon. Beauvallon,Drôme 1ère partie : Kwaya Gospel Singers (gospel, chants de liberté).

2ème partie : Chorale Quintina (chanson française et internationale Classique/POP-Rock)..

44 montée du Château Eglise Saint-Jean-Baptiste

Beauvallon 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



part 1: Kwaya Gospel Singers (gospel, freedom songs).

part 2: Chorale Quintina (French and international classical/POP-rock). parte 1: Kwaya Gospel Singers (gospel, canciones de la libertad).

parte 2: Coral Quintina (clásica francesa e internacional/POP-Rock). 1. Teil: Kwaya Gospel Singers (Gospel, Lieder der Freiheit).

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par Valence Romans Tourisme

