Concert 2 chorales 44 montée du Château Beauvallon
Concert 2 chorales 44 montée du Château Beauvallon, 1 décembre 2023, Beauvallon.
Beauvallon,Drôme
1ère partie : Kwaya Gospel Singers (gospel, chants de liberté).
2ème partie : Chorale Quintina (chanson française et internationale Classique/POP-Rock)..
2023-12-01 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-01 . EUR.
44 montée du Château Eglise Saint-Jean-Baptiste
Beauvallon 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
part 1: Kwaya Gospel Singers (gospel, freedom songs).
part 2: Chorale Quintina (French and international classical/POP-rock).
parte 1: Kwaya Gospel Singers (gospel, canciones de la libertad).
parte 2: Coral Quintina (clásica francesa e internacional/POP-Rock).
1. Teil: Kwaya Gospel Singers (Gospel, Lieder der Freiheit).
2. Teil: Chorale Quintina (französisches und internationales Chanson Klassik/POP-Rock).
Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par Valence Romans Tourisme