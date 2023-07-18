EXPOSITION PEINTURE INTERACTIVE 44 Grand Rue Arreau, 18 juillet 2023, Arreau.

Arreau,Hautes-Pyrénées

À partir du 18 juillet, et ce jusqu’à la fin de l’été, Alain accueille Laëtitia Malysse, artiste peintre qui exposera ses toiles, réalistes et fantaisistes, à la librairie le « Vagabond immobile »..

2023-07-18 fin : 2023-08-16 . .

44 Grand Rue ARREAU

Arreau 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



From July 18 until the end of the summer, Alain welcomes painter Laëtitia Malysse, who will be exhibiting her realistic and whimsical paintings at the « Vagabond immobile » bookshop.

Del 18 de julio al final del verano, Alain recibirá a Laëtitia Malysse, pintora que expondrá sus cuadros realistas y fantasiosos en la librería « Vagabundo inmóvil ».

Ab dem 18. Juli und bis zum Ende des Sommers empfängt Alain die Malerin Laëtitia Malysse, die ihre realistischen und fantasievollen Gemälde in der Buchhandlung « Vagabond immobile » ausstellen wird.

