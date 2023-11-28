ATELIER PC 44 Avenue de l’Étang du Grec Palavas-les-Flots, 28 novembre 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

De 10h à 12h – Accompagnement informatique « prendre en main son pc : découverte du clavier » – Médiathèque Saint-Exupéry – Adultes abonnés à la médiathèque – Gratuit et sur Inscription – Infos : 04 67 50 42 49 ou www.mediatheque.palavaslesflots.com.

2023-11-28 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-28 12:00:00. .

44 Avenue de l’Étang du Grec

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Computer tutoring: « Getting to grips with your PC: discovering the keyboard » – Médiathèque Saint-Exupéry – Adults with a subscription to the multimedia library – Free and on registration – Information: 04 67 50 42 49 or www.mediatheque.palavaslesflots.com

De 10.00 a 12.00 h – Tutoría informática: « Familiarícese con su PC: descubra el teclado » – Médiathèque Saint-Exupéry – Adultos abonados a la mediateca – Gratuito y previa inscripción – Información: 04 67 50 42 49 o www.mediatheque.palavaslesflots.com

10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr – Computerbegleitung « Den PC in die Hand nehmen: Entdeckung der Tastatur » – Mediathek Saint-Exupéry – Erwachsene mit Abonnement der Mediathek – Kostenlos und nach Anmeldung – Infos: 04 67 50 42 49 oder www.mediatheque.palavaslesflots.com

Mise à jour le 2023-11-11 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS