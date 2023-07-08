ESCAPE GAME “PANIQUE DANS LA BIBLIOTHEQUE” 44 Avenue de l’Étang du Grec Palavas-les-Flots, 8 juillet 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

De 15h à 16h30 – Escape game « Panique dans la bibliothèque » Adultes/Ados à partir de 11 ans – Gratuit et sur Inscription – Infos : 04 67 50 42 49 ou www.mediatheque.palavaslesflots.com.

2023-07-08 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-08 16:30:00.

44 Avenue de l’Étang du Grec

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



Gullibility will be your worst enemy?

Rely on your sense of observation, teamwork and critical thinking to deconstruct a wave of preconceived ideas. But beware, the clock is ticking?

Duration : 1h30

¿La credulidad será tu peor enemigo?

Utiliza tus dotes de observación, trabajo en equipo y pensamiento crítico para deconstruir una oleada de ideas preconcebidas. Pero cuidado, el tiempo corre..

Duración: 1h30

Leichtgläubigkeit ist Ihr größter Feind?

Verlassen Sie sich auf Ihre Beobachtungsgabe, Teamarbeit und Ihren kritischen Geist, um eine Welle von Vorurteilen zu dekonstruieren. Aber Vorsicht, die Uhr tickt!

Dauer: 1,5 Stunden

