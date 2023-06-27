RENDEZ-VOUS INFORMATIQUE 44 Avenue de l’Étang du Grec Palavas-les-Flots, 27 juin 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

De 10h à 12h – Rendez-vous lecture informatique « les divertissements en ligne » – Gratuit et Sur inscription – Infos : 04 67 50 42 49 ou mediatheque@palavaslesflots.com.

2023-06-27 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-27 12:00:00. .

44 Avenue de l’Étang du Grec

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – « Online entertainment » computer reading appointment – Free and registration required – Info: 04 67 50 42 49 or mediatheque@palavaslesflots.com

De 10.00 a 12.00 horas – Lecturas informáticas « Entretenimiento en línea » – Gratuito y previa inscripción – Información: 04 67 50 42 49 o mediatheque@palavaslesflots.com

Von 10 bis 12 Uhr – Treffpunkt Computerlektüre « Online-Unterhaltung » – Kostenlos und Mit Anmeldung – Infos: 04 67 50 42 49 oder mediatheque@palavaslesflots.com

