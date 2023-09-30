Soirée Gainsbourg 4350 route d’Arthez Morlanne, 30 septembre 2023, Morlanne.

Morlanne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

17h : apéro. 19h : tapas et planches à déguster. 21h : concert avec Gainsb’ et le

Groupe de Rock W BB..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 . EUR.

4350 route d’Arthez La Pie René

Morlanne 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



5pm: aperitif. 7pm: tapas and platters. 9pm: concert with Gainsb? and the

Rock band W BB.

17.00 h: aperitivo. 19.00 h: tapas y platos. 21:00 h: concierto con Gainsb? y el grupo de

Banda de rock W BB.

17 Uhr: Aperitif. 19 Uhr: Tapas und Bretter zum Probieren. 21:00 Uhr: Konzert mit Gainsb? und der

Rockgruppe W BB.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par OT COTEAUX BEARN MADIRAN