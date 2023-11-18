Convention du tatouage à Aiffres 435 Rue de l’Église Aiffres, 18 novembre 2023, Aiffres.

Aiffres,Deux-Sèvres

Rendez-vous le week-end du 18-19 novembre à la Convention du tatouage (seconde édition) à l’Espace Tartalin d’Aiffres, organisée par l’association Les Potopistons.

De nombreux tatoueurs seront présents, ainsi qu’un stand de piercing.

Des exposants du monde du tatouage seront également présents : vêtements, bijoux, décoration, accessoires, matériel de tatouage.

6 concerts et shows artistiques sont programmés durant ce week-end.

Food trucks sur place.

Tarifs :

– 3€/jour

– 5€/pack week-end

– gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans accompagnés.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 17:00:00. EUR.

435 Rue de l’Église Espace Tartalin

Aiffres 79230 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join us on the weekend of November 18-19 for the second edition of the Tattoo Convention at the Espace Tartalin in Aiffres, organized by the association Les Potopistons.

Numerous tattoo artists will be present, as well as a piercing stand.

Exhibitors from the world of tattooing will also be present: clothing, jewelry, decoration, accessories and tattoo equipment.

6 concerts and artistic shows are scheduled over the weekend.

Food trucks on site.

Prices :

– 3/day

– 5/weekend package

– free for accompanied children under 12

Acuda el fin de semana del 18 y 19 de noviembre a la segunda edición de la Convención del Tatuaje en el Espace Tartalin de Aiffres, organizada por la asociación Les Potopistons.

Numerosos artistas del tatuaje estarán presentes, así como un stand de piercing.

También habrá expositores del mundo del tatuaje que venderán ropa, joyas, adornos, accesorios y material para tatuar.

durante el fin de semana se han programado 6 conciertos y espectáculos artísticos.

Camiones de comida in situ.

Precios :

– 3/día

– 5/paquete fin de semana

– gratis para menores de 12 años acompañados

Am Wochenende vom 18. bis 19. November findet im Espace Tartalin in Aiffres die Tattoo-Convention (zweite Auflage) statt, die von der Vereinigung Les Potopistons organisiert wird.

Zahlreiche Tätowierer werden anwesend sein, ebenso wie ein Piercing-Stand.

Auch Aussteller aus der Welt der Tattoos werden vertreten sein: Kleidung, Schmuck, Dekoration, Accessoires, Tattoo-Material.

an diesem Wochenende sind 6 Konzerte und künstlerische Shows geplant.

Foodtrucks vor Ort.

Preise:

– 3?/Tag

– 5?/Wochenendpaket

– kostenlos für Kinder unter 12 Jahren in Begleitung

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin