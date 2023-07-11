DÉMONSTRATION DU TRAVAIL DE POTIER 43 rue des Truches Rochesson, 12 juillet 2023, Rochesson.

Rochesson,Vosges

Si tu veux savoir comment on fabrique les poteries de façon artisanale alors viens rencontrer Émilie et Ludovic pour une démonstration !. Tout public

Mercredi 10:00:00 fin : . 3 EUR.

43 rue des Truches

Rochesson 88120 Vosges Grand Est



If you want to know how pottery is made, come and meet Émilie and Ludovic for a demonstration!

Si quiere descubrir cómo se hace la cerámica, venga a ver una demostración con Émilie y Ludovic

Wenn du wissen willst, wie man Töpferwaren handwerklich herstellt, dann komm zu Emilie und Ludovic für eine Demonstration!

